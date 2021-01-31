Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 337

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,219,455 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of January 31, 2020.

3,177 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 146 children and 86 medical workers.

19,059 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 11% of cases.

1,960 persons hospitalised (35% of total cases revealed), 79 persons died and 4,126 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,018,784 persons recovered and 22,707 died from COVID-19.

In total, 6,248,002 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

337 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

217 cases in Zakarpatska.

215 cases in Kyiv city,

205 cases in Zhytomyrska,

193 cases in Kyivska,

192 cases in Kharkivska,

189 cases in Dnipropertovska,

176 cases in Donetska,

170 cases in Odeska,

146 cases in Mykolayvska,

145 cases in Lvivska,

123 cases in Vinnytska,

118 cases in Chernivetska,

121 cases in Sumska,

110 cases in Ternopilska,

98 cases in Chernigivska,

78 cases in Rivnenska,

71 cases in Volynska,

59 cases in Cherkaska,

56 cases in Zaporizhska,

54 cases in Khersonska,

48 cases in Poltavska,

25 cases in Luhanska,

24 cases in Kirovogradska,

7 cases in Khmelnytska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 337 (01/31/2021): 1,219,455

