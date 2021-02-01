Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,221,485 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of February 1, 2020.

2,030 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 71 children and 65 medical workers.

12,825 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 16% of cases.

1,103 persons hospitalised (54% of total cases revealed), 61 persons died and 5,131 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,023,915 persons recovered and 22,768 died from COVID-19.

In total, 6,257,875 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

337 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

217 cases in Zakarpatska.

215 cases in Kyiv city,

205 cases in Zhytomyrska,

193 cases in Kyivska,

192 cases in Kharkivska,

189 cases in Dnipropertovska,

176 cases in Donetska,

170 cases in Odeska,

146 cases in Mykolayvska,

145 cases in Lvivska,

123 cases in Vinnytska,

118 cases in Chernivetska,

121 cases in Sumska,

110 cases in Ternopilska,

98 cases in Chernigivska,

78 cases in Rivnenska,

71 cases in Volynska,

59 cases in Cherkaska,

56 cases in Zaporizhska,

54 cases in Khersonska,

48 cases in Poltavska,

25 cases in Luhanska,

24 cases in Kirovogradska,

7 cases in Khmelnytska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 338 (02/01/2021): 1,221,485

EMPR

Tags: