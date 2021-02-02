Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 339

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,223,879 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of February 2, 2020.

2,394 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 117 children and 213 medical workers.

31,620 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 8% of cases.

833 persons hospitalised (35% of total cases revealed), 156 persons died and 11,457 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,035,372 persons recovered and 22,924 died from COVID-19.

In total, 6,274,464 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

285 cases in Kyiv city,

278 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

217 cases in Zaporizhska,

159 cases in Chernivetska,

158 cases in Kharkivska,

157 cases in Cherkaska,

131 cases in Odeska,

120 cases in Kyivska,

114 cases in Lvivska,

104 cases in Dnipropertovska,

99 cases in Volynska,

98 cases in Poltavska,

91 cases in Zakarpatska.

63 cases in Ternopilska,

61 cases in Vinnytska,

55 cases in Donetska,

54 cases in Rivnenska,

38 cases in Luhanska,

27 cases in Mykolayvska,

20 cases in Sumska,

19 cases in Khersonska,

14 cases in Zhytomyrska,

13 cases in Khmelnytska.

12 cases in Kirovogradska,

7 cases in Chernigivska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 339 (02/02/2021): 1,223,879

