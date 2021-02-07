Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 344

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,244,849 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of February 7, 2020.

3,370 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 188 children and 96 medical workers.

19,500 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 11% of cases.

1,869 persons hospitalised (38% of total cases revealed), 81 persons died and 2,297 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,073,046 persons recovered and 23,597 died from COVID-19.

In total, 6,391,722 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

197 cases in Kyiv city,

454 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

86 cases in Zaporizhska,

185 cases in Chernivetska,

190 cases in Kharkivska,

144 cases in Cherkaska,

157 cases in Odeska,

272 cases in Kyivska,

406 cases in Lvivska,

287 cases in Dnipropertovska,

127 cases in Volynska,

173 cases in Poltavska,

209 cases in Zakarpatska.

174 cases in Ternopilska,

271 cases in Vinnytska,

146 cases in Donetska,

163 cases in Rivnenska,

39 cases in Luhanska,

160 cases in Mykolayvska,

81 cases in Sumska,

47 cases in Khersonska,

162 cases in Zhytomyrska,

231 cases in Khmelnytska.

25 cases in Kirovogradska,

101 cases in Chernigivska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 344 (02/07/2021): 1,244,849

