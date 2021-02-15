Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 352

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,273,475 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of February 15, 2020.

2,332 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 160 children and 47 medical workers.

13,740 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 11% of cases.

1,145 persons hospitalised (38% of total cases revealed), 62 persons died and 2,478 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,116,779 persons recovered and 24,392 died from COVID-19.

In total, 6,551,858 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

211 cases in Kyiv city,

457 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

45 cases in Zaporizhska,

225 cases in Chernivetska,

59 cases in Kharkivska,

77 cases in Cherkaska,

75 cases in Odeska,

171 cases in Kyivska,

123 cases in Lvivska,

106 cases in Dnipropertovska,

45 cases in Volynska,

21 cases in Poltavska,

113 cases in Zakarpatska.

79 cases in Ternopilska,

142 cases in Vinnytska,

28 cases in Donetska,

15 cases in Rivnenska,

9 cases in Luhanska,

77 cases in Mykolayvska,

47 cases in Sumska,

31 cases in Khersonska,

150 cases in Zhytomyrska,

10 cases in Khmelnytska.

3 cases in Kirovogradska,

23 cases in Chernigivska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 352 (02/15/2021):

EMPR

Tags: