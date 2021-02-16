Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 353

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,276,618 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of February 16, 2020.

3,143 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 182 children and 179 medical workers.

39,401 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 11% of cases.

915 persons hospitalised (38% of total cases revealed), 150 persons died and 6,189 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,122,968 persons recovered and 24,542 died from COVID-19.

In total, 6,570,806 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

621 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

343 cases in Chernivetska,

308 cases in Kyiv city,

210 cases in Vinnytska,

204 cases in Zakarpatska,

149 cases in Poltavska,

136 cases in Kyivska,

131 cases in Kharkivska,

127 cases in Odeska,

115 cases in Lvivska,

99 cases in Cherkaska,

95 cases in Zaporizhska,

95 cases in Volynska,

88 cases in Rivnenska,

85 cases in Dnipropertovska,

67 cases in Ternopilska,

60 cases in Donetska,

55 cases in Mykolayvska,

50 cases in Khmelnytska.

28 cases in Chernigivska.

26 cases in Luhanska,

20 cases in Kirovogradska,

18 cases in Zhytomyrska,

7 cases in Sumska,

6 cases in Khersonska,

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 353 (02/16/2021): 1,276,618

