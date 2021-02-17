Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 354

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,280,904 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of February 17, 2020.

4,286 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 304 children and 329 medical workers.

64,842 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 11% of cases.

2,330 persons hospitalised (38% of total cases revealed), 147 persons died and 5,927 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,128,895 persons recovered and 24,689 died from COVID-19.

In total, 6,596,588 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

646 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

386 cases in Chernivetska,

366 cases in Kyiv city,

351 cases in Vinnytska,

275 cases in Zakarpatska,

77 cases in Poltavska,

185 cases in Kyivska,

243 cases in Kharkivska,

186 cases in Odeska,

183 cases in Lvivska,

44 cases in Cherkaska,

149 cases in Zaporizhska,

117 cases in Volynska,

139 cases in Rivnenska,

137 cases in Dnipropertovska,

122 cases in Ternopilska,

98 cases in Donetska,

47 cases in Mykolayvska,

198 cases in Khmelnytska.

34 cases in Chernigivska.

51 cases in Luhanska,

52 cases in Kirovogradska,

118 cases in Zhytomyrska,

67 cases in Sumska,

15 cases in Khersonska,

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 354 (02/17/2021): 1,280,904

EMPR

