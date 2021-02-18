Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 355

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,287,141 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of February 18, 2020.

6,237 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 413 children and 276 medical workers.

64,688 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 11% of cases.

2,222 persons hospitalised (38% of total cases revealed), 163 persons died and 5,225 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,134,120 persons recovered and 24,852 died from COVID-19.

In total, 6,625,529 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

799 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

514 cases in Vinnytska,

513 cases in Kyiv city,

500 cases in Zakarpatska,

300 cases in Lvivska,

438 cases in Zhytomyrska,

436 cases in Chernivetska,

289 cases in Kharkivska,

231 cases in Kyivska,

215 cases in Ternopilska,

205 cases in Dnipropertovska,

202 cases in Khmelnytska,

201 cases in Odeska,

194 cases in Sumska,

171 cases in Donetska,

167 cases in Rivnenska,

163 cases in Volynska,

156 cases in Poltavska,

140 cases in Cherkaska,

119 cases in Mykolayvska,

88 cases in Zaporizhska,

87 cases in Chernigivska,

44 cases in Khersonska,

34 cases in Luhanska,

31 cases in Kirovogradska,

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 355 (02/18/2021): 1,287,141

EMPR

Tags: