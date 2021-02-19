Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 356

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,293,672 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of February 19, 2020.

6,531 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 418 children and 285 medical workers.

61,215 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 11% of cases.

2,304 persons hospitalised (38% of total cases revealed), 120 persons died and 5,857 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,139,977 persons recovered and 24,972 died from COVID-19.

In total, 6,651,624 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

799 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

514 cases in Vinnytska,

544 cases in Kyiv city,

397 cases in Zakarpatska,

422 cases in Lvivska,

260 cases in Zhytomyrska,

458 cases in Chernivetska,

182 cases in Kharkivska,

365 cases in Kyivska,

217 cases in Ternopilska,

397 cases in Dnipropertovska,

197 cases in Khmelnytska,

238 cases in Odeska,

104 cases in Sumska,

132 cases in Donetska,

134 cases in Rivnenska,

180 cases in Volynska,

133 cases in Poltavska,

155 cases in Cherkaska,

182 cases in Mykolayvska,

182 cases in Zaporizhska,

178 cases in Chernigivska,

34 cases in Khersonska,

43 cases in Luhanska,

63 cases in Kirovogradska,

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 356 (02/19/2021): 1,293,672

EMPR

