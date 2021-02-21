Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 358

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,304,456 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of February 21, 2020.

4,489 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 323 children and 133 medical workers.

27,188 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 17% of cases.

2,445 persons hospitalised (55% of total cases revealed), 58 persons died and 1,557 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,146,073 persons recovered and 25,103 died from COVID-19.

In total, 6,700,971 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

738 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

554 cases in Vinnytska,

200 cases in Kyiv city,

414 cases in Zakarpatska,

420 cases in Lvivska,

369 cases in Zhytomyrska,

522 cases in Chernivetska,

280 cases in Kharkivska,

325 cases in Kyivska,

203 cases in Ternopilska,

290 cases in Dnipropertovska,

210 cases in Khmelnytska,

144 cases in Odeska,

143 cases in Sumska,

168 cases in Donetska,

162 cases in Rivnenska,

166 cases in Volynska,

138 cases in Poltavska,

127 cases in Cherkaska,

163 cases in Mykolayvska,

132 cases in Zaporizhska,

110 cases in Chernigivska,

35 cases in Khersonska,

45 cases in Luhanska,

42 cases in Kirovogradska,

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

`day 358 (02/21/2021): 1,304,456

EMPR

Tags: