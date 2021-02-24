Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 361

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,317,694 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of February 22, 2020.

5,850 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 316 children and 271 medical workers.

79,538 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 17% of cases.

3,645 persons hospitalised (55% of total cases revealed), 152 persons died and 1,353 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,155,422 persons recovered and 25,461 died from COVID-19.

In total, 6,772,495 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

601 cases in Vinnytska,

600 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

547 cases in Kyiv city,

524 cases in Chernivetska,

389 cases in Zakarpatska,

361 cases in Kharkivska,

287 cases in Lvivska,

275 cases in Kyivska,

235 cases in Khmelnytska,

227 cases in Dnipropertovska,

215 cases in Odeska,

204 cases in Mykolayvska,

174 cases in Ternopilska,

164 cases in Zhytomyrska,

156 cases in Zaporizhska,

145 cases in Rivnenska,

140 cases in Volynska,

136 cases in Sumska,

126 cases in Donetska,

92 cases in Poltavska,

74 cases in Cherkaska,

58 cases in Kirovogradska,

51 cases in Luhanska,

41 cases in Chernigivska,

28 cases in Khersonska,

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

`day 361 (02/24/2021): 1,317,694

