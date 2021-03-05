Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,384,917 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of March 5, 2021.

10,155 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 577 children and 345 medical workers.

83,756 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 17% of cases.

3,355 persons hospitalised (55% of total cases revealed), 172 persons died and 4,149 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,191,022 persons recovered and 26,763 died from COVID-19.

In total, 7,062,386 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

601 cases in Vinnytska,

600 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

547 cases in Kyiv city,

524 cases in Chernivetska,

389 cases in Zakarpatska,

361 cases in Kharkivska,

287 cases in Lvivska,

275 cases in Kyivska,

235 cases in Khmelnytska,

227 cases in Dnipropertovska,

215 cases in Odeska,

204 cases in Mykolayvska,

174 cases in Ternopilska,

164 cases in Zhytomyrska,

156 cases in Zaporizhska,

145 cases in Rivnenska,

140 cases in Volynska,

136 cases in Sumska,

126 cases in Donetska,

92 cases in Poltavska,

74 cases in Cherkaska,

58 cases in Kirovogradska,

51 cases in Luhanska,

41 cases in Chernigivska,

28 cases in Khersonska,

EMPR

Tags: