Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 369

1,394,061 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of March 6, 2021.

9,144 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 563 children and 299 medical workers.

81,333 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 17% of cases.

3,309 persons hospitalised (55% of total cases revealed), 156 persons died and 3,351 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,194,373 persons recovered and 26,919 died from COVID-19.

In total, 7,101,358 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

601 cases in Vinnytska,

600 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

547 cases in Kyiv city,

524 cases in Chernivetska,

389 cases in Zakarpatska,

361 cases in Kharkivska,

287 cases in Lvivska,

275 cases in Kyivska,

235 cases in Khmelnytska,

227 cases in Dnipropertovska,

215 cases in Odeska,

204 cases in Mykolayvska,

174 cases in Ternopilska,

164 cases in Zhytomyrska,

156 cases in Zaporizhska,

145 cases in Rivnenska,

140 cases in Volynska,

136 cases in Sumska,

126 cases in Donetska,

92 cases in Poltavska,

74 cases in Cherkaska,

58 cases in Kirovogradska,

51 cases in Luhanska,

41 cases in Chernigivska,

28 cases in Khersonska,

