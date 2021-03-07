Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 370

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,401,228 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of March 7, 2021.

7,167 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 466 children and 172 medical workers.

46,304 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 16% of cases.

3,956 persons hospitalised (55% of total cases revealed), 103 persons died and 2,147 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,196,520 persons recovered and 27,022 died from COVID-19.

In total, 7,126,226 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

747 cases in Zhytomyrska,

601 cases in Lvivska,

587 cases in Vinnytska,

543 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

503 cases in Zakarpatska,

441 cases in Chernivetska,

432 cases in Kyiv city,

366 cases in Kyivska,

362 cases in Dnipropertovska,

362 cases in Kharkivska,

361 cases in Khmelnytska,

356 cases in Odeska,

256 cases in Ternopilska,

217 cases in Donetska,

184 cases in Mykolayvska,

129 cases in Volynska,

127 cases in Sumska,

120 cases in Poltavska,

109 cases in Chernigivska,

94 cases in Cherkaska,

89 cases in Rivnenska,

82 cases in Zaporizhska,

46 cases in Kirovogradska,

35 cases in Khersonska,

18 cases in Luhanska,

