Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,410,061 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of March 9, 2021.

3,261 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 160 children and 54 medical workers.

18,207 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 16% of cases.

1,837 persons hospitalised (55% of total cases revealed), 76 persons died and 975 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,199,229 persons recovered and 27,204 died from COVID-19.

In total, 7,154,442 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

71 cases in Zhytomyrska,

351 cases in Lvivska,

460 cases in Vinnytska,

433 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

195 cases in Zakarpatska,

409 cases in Chernivetska,

201 cases in Kyiv city,

162 cases in Kyivska,

151 cases in Dnipropertovska,

196 cases in Kharkivska,

8 cases in Khmelnytska,

63 cases in Odeska,

97 cases in Ternopilska,

23 cases in Donetska,

151 cases in Mykolayvska,

62 cases in Volynska,

69 cases in Sumska,

7 cases in Poltavska,

37 cases in Chernigivska,

28 cases in Cherkaska,

53 cases in Rivnenska,

13 cases in Zaporizhska,

5 cases in Kirovogradska,

2 cases in Khersonska,

14 cases in Luhanska,

