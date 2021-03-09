Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.
1,410,061 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of March 9, 2021.
3,261 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 160 children and 54 medical workers.
18,207 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 16% of cases.
1,837 persons hospitalised (55% of total cases revealed), 76 persons died and 975 persons recovered for the last day.
For the whole period of pandemic 1,199,229 persons recovered and 27,204 died from COVID-19.
In total, 7,154,442 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.
Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:
71 cases in Zhytomyrska,
351 cases in Lvivska,
460 cases in Vinnytska,
433 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,
195 cases in Zakarpatska,
409 cases in Chernivetska,
201 cases in Kyiv city,
162 cases in Kyivska,
151 cases in Dnipropertovska,
196 cases in Kharkivska,
8 cases in Khmelnytska,
63 cases in Odeska,
97 cases in Ternopilska,
23 cases in Donetska,
151 cases in Mykolayvska,
62 cases in Volynska,
69 cases in Sumska,
7 cases in Poltavska,
37 cases in Chernigivska,
28 cases in Cherkaska,
53 cases in Rivnenska,
13 cases in Zaporizhska,
5 cases in Kirovogradska,
2 cases in Khersonska,
14 cases in Luhanska,coronavirus covid-19 Ukraine