Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 373

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,416,438 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of March 9, 2021.

6,377 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 309 children and 263 medical workers.

64,126 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 16% of cases.

1,904 persons hospitalised (55% of total cases revealed), 219 persons died and 5,687 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,204,916 persons recovered and 27,423 died from COVID-19.

In total, 7,188,346 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

644 cases in Kyiv city,

586 cases in Odeska,

575 cases in Vinnytska,

533 cases in Chernivetska,

523 cases in Lvivska,

502 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

399 cases in Zakarpatska,

320 cases in Kyivska,

270 cases in Kharkivska,

229 cases in Mykolayvska,

226 cases in Dnipropertovska,

218 cases in Zaporizhska,

173 cases in Rivnenska,

153 cases in Poltavska,

152 cases in Khmelnytska,

151 cases in Cherkaska,

148 cases in Ternopilska,

141 cases in Zhytomyrska,

125 cases in Volynska,

118 cases in Donetska,

74 cases in Luhanska,

50 cases in Sumska,

31 cases in Kirovogradska,

30 cases in Chernigivska,

6 cases in Khersonska.

EMPR

Tags: