Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 381

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,489,023 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of March 17, 2021.

11,833 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 609 children and 388 medical workers.

121,144 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 13% of cases.

4,887 persons hospitalised (21% of total cases revealed), 289 persons died and 5,467 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,237,676 persons recovered and 28,986 died from COVID-19.

In total, 7,467,108 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

999 cases in Kyiv city,

728 cases in Odeska,

924 cases in Vinnytska,

527 cases in Chernivetska,

1065 cases in Lvivska,

467 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

554 cases in Zakarpatska,

512 cases in Kyivska,

596 cases in Kharkivska,

416 cases in Mykolayvska,

269 cases in Dnipropertovska,

307 cases in Zaporizhska,

235 cases in Rivnenska,

313 cases in Poltavska,

253 cases in Khmelnytska,

243 cases in Cherkaska,

287 cases in Ternopilska,

130 cases in Zhytomyrska,

176 cases in Volynska,

286 cases in Donetska,

101 cases in Luhanska,

155 cases in Sumska,

46 cases in Kirovogradska,

23 cases in Chernigivska,

30 cases in Khersonska.

EMPR

Tags: