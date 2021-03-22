Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 386

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,554,256 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of March 22, 2021.

7,893 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 413 children and 161 medical workers.

34,129 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 13% of cases.

3,026 persons hospitalised (43% of total cases revealed), 157 persons died and 2,993 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,260,842 persons recovered and 30,098 died from COVID-19.

In total, 7,681,388 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

434 cases in Kyiv city,

660 cases in Odeska,

664 cases in Vinnytska,

418 cases in Chernivetska,

1117 cases in Lvivska,

331 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

367 cases in Zakarpatska,

654 cases in Kyivska,

879 cases in Kharkivska,

353 cases in Mykolayvska,

760 cases in Dnipropertovska,

274 cases in Zaporizhska,

217 cases in Rivnenska,

267 cases in Poltavska,

740 cases in Khmelnytska,

291 cases in Cherkaska,

376 cases in Ternopilska,

814 cases in Zhytomyrska,

173 cases in Volynska,

373 cases in Donetska,

23 cases in Luhanska,

388 cases in Sumska,

95 cases in Kirovogradska,

312 cases in Chernigivska,

165 cases in Khersonska.

