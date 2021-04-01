Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,691,737 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of April 1, 2021.

17,569 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 813 children and 486 medical workers.

132,759 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 13% of cases.

5,160 persons hospitalised (30% of total cases revealed), 421 persons died and 9,602 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,323,083 persons recovered and 33,246 died from COVID-19.

In total, 8,179,905 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

1,150 cases in Kyiv city,

1,305 cases in Odeska,

849 cases in Vinnytska,

442 cases in Chernivetska,

1,141 cases in Lvivska,

458 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

651 cases in Zakarpatska,

962 cases in Kyivska,

620 cases in Kharkivska,

327 cases in Mykolayvska,

974 cases in Dnipropertovska,

627 cases in Zaporizhska,

665 cases in Rivnenska,

812 cases in Poltavska,

1,142 cases in Khmelnytska,

605 cases in Cherkaska,

741 cases in Ternopilska,

1,037 cases in Zhytomyrska,

490 cases in Volynska,

484 cases in Donetska,

232 cases in Luhanska,

773 cases in Sumska,

203 cases in Kirovogradska,

610 cases in Chernigivska,

269 cases in Khersonska.

