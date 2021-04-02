Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,711,630 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of April 2, 2021.

19,893 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 834 children and 484 medical workers.

128,727 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 16% of cases.

5,040 persons hospitalised (25% of total cases revealed), 433 persons died and 10,287 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,333,370 persons recovered and 33,679 died from COVID-19.

In total, 8,238,849 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

1,164 cases in Kyiv city,

1,608 cases in Odeska,

815 cases in Vinnytska,

466 cases in Chernivetska,

1,668 cases in Lvivska,

415 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

389 cases in Zakarpatska,

1,156 cases in Kyivska,

1,494 cases in Kharkivska,

456 cases in Mykolayvska,

1,178 cases in Dnipropertovska,

755 cases in Zaporizhska,

635 cases in Rivnenska,

693 cases in Poltavska,

1,351 cases in Khmelnytska,

768 cases in Cherkaska,

710 cases in Ternopilska,

855 cases in Zhytomyrska,

522 cases in Volynska,

852 cases in Donetska,

187 cases in Luhanska,

768 cases in Sumska,

166 cases in Kirovogradska,

583 cases in Chernigivska,

221 cases in Khersonska.

EMPR

Tags: