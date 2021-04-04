Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,745,709 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of April 4, 2021.

13,738 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 504 children and 216 medical workers.

75,358 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 16% of cases.

5,545 persons hospitalised (40% of total cases revealed), 258 persons died and 4,657persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,347,193 persons recovered and 34,333 died from COVID-19.

In total, 8,334,111 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

552 cases in Kyiv city,

1,075 cases in Odeska,

397 cases in Vinnytska,

304 cases in Chernivetska,

865 cases in Lvivska,

234 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

287 cases in Zakarpatska,

304 cases in Kyivska,

1,388 cases in Kharkivska,

386 cases in Mykolayvska,

1,143 cases in Dnipropertovska,

328 cases in Zaporizhska,

330 cases in Rivnenska,

194 cases in Poltavska,

1,060 cases in Khmelnytska,

646 cases in Cherkaska,

505 cases in Ternopilska,

616 cases in Zhytomyrska,

226 cases in Volynska,

668 cases in Donetska,

56 cases in Luhanska,

762 cases in Sumska,

171 cases in Kirovogradska,

555 cases in Chernigivska,

186 cases in Khersonska.

