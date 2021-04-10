Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 404

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,841,137 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of April 4, 2021.

17,463 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 684 children and 394 medical workers.

122,181 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 14% of cases.

4,709 persons hospitalised (27% of total cases revealed), 398 persons died and 10,722 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,405,826 persons recovered and 36,779 died from COVID-19.

In total, 8,622,424 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

1,605 cases in Kyiv city,

1,058 cases in Odeska,

438 cases in Vinnytska,

331 cases in Chernivetska,

1,342 cases in Lvivska,

134 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

225 cases in Zakarpatska,

1,133 cases in Kyivska,

1,343 cases in Kharkivska,

375 cases in Mykolayvska,

1,383 cases in Dnipropertovska,

741 cases in Zaporizhska,

535 cases in Rivnenska,

764 cases in Poltavska,

764 cases in Khmelnytska,

764 cases in Cherkaska,

533 cases in Ternopilska,

560 cases in Zhytomyrska,

512 cases in Volynska,

908 cases in Donetska,

263 cases in Luhanska,

677 cases in Sumska,

177 cases in Kirovogradska,

577 cases in Chernigivska,

321 cases in Khersonska.

