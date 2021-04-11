Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 405

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,841,137 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of April 11, 2021.

12,112 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 524 children and 181 medical workers.

122,181 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 14% of cases.

4,694 persons hospitalised (39% of total cases revealed), 235 persons died and 5,034 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,405,826 persons recovered and 36,779 died from COVID-19.

In total, 1,853,249 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

697 cases in Kyiv city,

623 cases in Odeska,

143 cases in Vinnytska,

193 cases in Chernivetska,

720 cases in Lvivska,

110 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

138 cases in Zakarpatska,

659 cases in Kyivska,

1,374 cases in Kharkivska,

416 cases in Mykolayvska,

1,333 cases in Dnipropertovska,

279 cases in Zaporizhska,

277 cases in Rivnenska,

279 cases in Poltavska,

811 cases in Khmelnytska,

349 cases in Cherkaska,

410 cases in Ternopilska,

434 cases in Zhytomyrska,

292 cases in Volynska,

839 cases in Donetska,

72 cases in Luhanska,

638 cases in Sumska,

207 cases in Kirovogradska,

489 cases in Chernigivska,

312 cases in Khersonska.

