Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 406

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,861,105 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of April 12, 2021.

7,856 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 355 children and 119 medical workers.

40,109 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 14% of cases.

2,770 persons hospitalised (35% of total cases revealed), 287 persons died and 5,355 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,416,215 persons recovered and 37,301 died from COVID-19.

In total, 8,677,716 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

537 cases in Kyiv city,

443 cases in Odeska,

159 cases in Vinnytska,

168 cases in Chernivetska,

590 cases in Lvivska,

49 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

62 cases in Zakarpatska,

477 cases in Kyivska,

595 cases in Kharkivska,

303 cases in Mykolayvska,

1,112 cases in Dnipropertovska,

260 cases in Zaporizhska,

174 cases in Rivnenska,

136 cases in Poltavska,

149 cases in Khmelnytska,

385 cases in Cherkaska,

315 cases in Ternopilska,

349 cases in Zhytomyrska,

247 cases in Volynska,

327 cases in Donetska,

43 cases in Luhanska,

377 cases in Sumska,

149 cases in Kirovogradska,

255 cases in Chernigivska,

195 cases in Khersonska.

