Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 408

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,887,338 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of April 14, 2021.

14,553 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 612 children and 426 medical workers.

134,342 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 11% of cases.

5,063 persons hospitalised (35% of total cases revealed), 467 persons died and 12,384 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,442,618 persons recovered and 38,225 died from COVID-19.

In total, 8,770,753 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

1,503 cases in Kyiv city,

795 cases in Odeska,

342 cases in Vinnytska,

235 cases in Chernivetska,

838 cases in Lvivska,

63 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

151 cases in Zakarpatska,

818 cases in Kyivska,

904 cases in Kharkivska,

355 cases in Mykolayvska,

706 cases in Dnipropertovska,

577 cases in Zaporizhska,

422 cases in Rivnenska,

794 cases in Poltavska,

382 cases in Khmelnytska,

673 cases in Cherkaska,

365 cases in Ternopilska,

188 cases in Zhytomyrska,

329 cases in Volynska,

548 cases in Donetska,

252 cases in Luhanska,

179 cases in Sumska,

84 cases in Kirovogradska,

89 cases in Chernigivska,

88 cases in Khersonska.

EMPR

Tags: