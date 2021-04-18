Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 412

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,946,510 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of April 18, 2021.

10,282 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 456 children and 161 medical workers.

60,380 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 11% of cases.

4,274 persons hospitalised (35% of total cases revealed), 250 persons died and 6,523 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,482,079 persons recovered and 39,786 died from COVID-19.

In total, 8,942,671 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

1,457 cases in Kyiv city,

906 cases in Odeska,

380 cases in Vinnytska,

204 cases in Chernivetska,

963 cases in Lvivska,

162 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

157 cases in Zakarpatska,

845 cases in Kyivska,

1,255 cases in Kharkivska,

422 cases in Mykolayvska,

606 cases in Dnipropertovska,

876 cases in Zaporizhska,

616 cases in Rivnenska,

900 cases in Poltavska,

854 cases in Khmelnytska,

581 cases in Cherkaska,

469 cases in Ternopilska,

392 cases in Zhytomyrska,

374 cases in Volynska,

837 cases in Donetska,

321 cases in Luhanska,

463 cases in Sumska,

120 cases in Kirovogradska,

185 cases in Chernigivska,

208 cases in Khersonska.

