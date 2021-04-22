Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 416

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,990,353 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of April 22, 2021.

16,235 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 663 children and 319 medical workers.

101,981 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 16% of cases.

3,904 persons hospitalised (24% of total cases revealed), 470 persons died and 18,831 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,533,303 persons recovered and 41,266 died from COVID-19.

In total, 9,089,301 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

965 cases in Kyiv city,

769 cases in Odeska,

327 cases in Vinnytska,

202 cases in Chernivetska,

429 cases in Lvivska,

106 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

104 cases in Zakarpatska,

881 cases in Kyivska,

938 cases in Kharkivska,

397 cases in Mykolayvska,

771 cases in Dnipropertovska,

845 cases in Zaporizhska,

616 cases in Rivnenska,

539 cases in Poltavska,

717 cases in Khmelnytska,

722 cases in Cherkaska,

269 cases in Ternopilska,

276 cases in Zhytomyrska,

382 cases in Volynska,

735 cases in Donetska,

336 cases in Luhanska,

437 cases in Sumska,

126 cases in Kirovogradska,

139 cases in Chernigivska,

171 cases in Khersonska.

EMPR

