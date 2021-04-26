Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 420

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









2,030,333 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of April 26, 2021.

5,062 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 221 children and 54 medical workers.

25,248 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 20% of cases.

2,061 persons hospitalised (41% of total cases revealed), 195 persons died and 6,910 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,579,438 persons recovered and 42,518 died from COVID-19.

In total, 9,256,290 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

256 cases in Kyiv city,

397 cases in Odeska,

60 cases in Vinnytska,

96 cases in Chernivetska,

311 cases in Lvivska,

44 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

41 cases in Zakarpatska,

305 cases in Kyivska,

313 cases in Kharkivska,

375 cases in Mykolayvska,

676 cases in Dnipropertovska,

135 cases in Zaporizhska,

144 cases in Rivnenska,

106 cases in Poltavska,

40 cases in Khmelnytska,

277 cases in Cherkaska,

207 cases in Ternopilska,

192 cases in Zhytomyrska,

198 cases in Volynska,

265 cases in Donetska,

45 cases in Luhanska,

182 cases in Sumska,

203 cases in Kirovogradska,

114 cases in Chernigivska,

80 cases in Khersonska.

EMPR

