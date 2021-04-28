Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 422

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









2,047,838 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of April 28, 2021.

9,590 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 451 children and 217 medical workers.

99,112 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 10% of cases.

3,623 persons hospitalised (38% of total cases revealed), 441 persons died and 20,062 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,616,891 persons recovered and 43,391 died from COVID-19.

In total, 9,335,892 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

1,070 cases in Kyiv city,

522 cases in Odeska,

223 cases in Vinnytska,

129 cases in Chernivetska,

530 cases in Lvivska,

102 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

115 cases in Zakarpatska,

384 cases in Kyivska,

818 cases in Kharkivska,

281 cases in Mykolayvska,

584 cases in Dnipropertovska,

485 cases in Zaporizhska,

417 cases in Rivnenska,

445 cases in Poltavska,

483 cases in Khmelnytska,

445 cases in Cherkaska,

206 cases in Ternopilska,

232 cases in Zhytomyrska,

356 cases in Volynska,

811 cases in Donetska,

213 cases in Luhanska,

267 cases in Sumska,

134 cases in Kirovogradska,

116 cases in Chernigivska,

222 cases in Khersonska.

EMPR

