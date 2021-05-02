Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 426

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









2,083,180 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of May 2, 2021.

5,094 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 219 children and 81 medical workers.

43,405 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 10% of cases.

3,199 persons hospitalised (38% of total cases revealed), 160 persons died and 5,784 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,676,265 persons recovered and 44,596 died from COVID-19.

In total, 9,477,843 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

177 cases in Kyiv city,

518 cases in Odeska,

276 cases in Vinnytska,

131 cases in Chernivetska,

667 cases in Lvivska,

184 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

141 cases in Zakarpatska,

341 cases in Kyivska,

1,203 cases in Kharkivska,

311 cases in Mykolayvska,

1,021 cases in Dnipropertovska,

546 cases in Zaporizhska,

368 cases in Rivnenska,

666 cases in Poltavska,

461 cases in Khmelnytska,

444 cases in Cherkaska,

312 cases in Ternopilska,

385 cases in Zhytomyrska,

345 cases in Volynska,

809 cases in Donetska,

271 cases in Luhanska,

429 cases in Sumska,

174 cases in Kirovogradska,

389 cases in Chernigivska,

277 cases in Khersonska.

EMPR

