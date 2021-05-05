Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 429

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









2,090,986 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of May 5, 2021.

2,576 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 103 children and 30 medical workers.

29,154 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 9% of cases.

1,671 persons hospitalised (65% of total cases revealed), 161 persons died and 7,728 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,697,358 persons recovered and 45,077 died from COVID-19.

In total, 9,518,164 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

143 cases in Kyiv city,

216 cases in Odeska,

31 cases in Vinnytska,

62 cases in Chernivetska,

48 cases in Lvivska,

13 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

13 cases in Zakarpatska,

73 cases in Kyivska,

405 cases in Kharkivska,

111 cases in Mykolayvska,

213 cases in Dnipropertovska,

85 cases in Zaporizhska,

68 cases in Rivnenska,

56 cases in Poltavska,

136 cases in Khmelnytska,

177 cases in Cherkaska,

70 cases in Ternopilska,

16 cases in Zhytomyrska,

102 cases in Volynska,

287 cases in Donetska,

58 cases in Luhanska,

52 cases in Sumska,

42 cases in Kirovogradska,

24 cases in Chernigivska,

25 cases in Khersonska.

EMPR

