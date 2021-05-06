Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 430

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









2,097,024 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of May 6, 2021.

6,038 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 271 children and 113 medical workers.

72,373 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 9% of cases.

1,849 persons hospitalised (65% of total cases revealed), 374 persons died and 14,351 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,711,709 persons recovered and 45,451 died from COVID-19.

In total, 9,555,109 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

622 cases in Kyiv city,

329 cases in Odeska,

147 cases in Vinnytska,

74 cases in Chernivetska,

166 cases in Lvivska,

51 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

72 cases in Zakarpatska,

126 cases in Kyivska,

544 cases in Kharkivska,

210 cases in Mykolayvska,

543 cases in Dnipropertovska,

357 cases in Zaporizhska,

403 cases in Rivnenska,

395 cases in Poltavska,

166 cases in Khmelnytska,

297 cases in Cherkaska,

101 cases in Ternopilska,

107 cases in Zhytomyrska,

161 cases in Volynska,

599 cases in Donetska,

237 cases in Luhanska,

139 cases in Sumska,

42 cases in Kirovogradska,

25 cases in Chernigivska,

125 cases in Khersonska.

EMPR

