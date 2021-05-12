Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 436

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









2,129,073 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of May 12, 2021.

4,538 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 180 children and 142 medical workers.

71,383 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 6% of cases.

1,349 persons hospitalised (30% of total cases revealed), 356 persons died and 19,766 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,797,136 persons recovered and 46,987 died from COVID-19.

In total, 9,721,036 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

627 cases in Kyiv city,

150 cases in Odeska,

63 cases in Vinnytska,

65 cases in Chernivetska,

136 cases in Lvivska,

31 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

12 cases in Zakarpatska,

169 cases in Kyivska,

145 cases in Kharkivska,

132 cases in Mykolayvska,

211 cases in Dnipropertovska,

275 cases in Zaporizhska,

471 cases in Rivnenska,

380 cases in Poltavska,

153 cases in Khmelnytska,

304 cases in Cherkaska,

54 cases in Ternopilska,

60 cases in Zhytomyrska,

139 cases in Volynska,

356 cases in Donetska,

199 cases in Luhanska,

58 cases in Sumska,

52 cases in Kirovogradska,

65 cases in Chernigivska,

31 cases in Khersonska.

EMPR

Tags: