Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 442

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









2,160,095 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of May 18, 2021.

4,095 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 235 children and 162 medical workers.

61,110 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 7% of cases.

999 persons hospitalised (24% of total cases revealed), 285 persons died and 17,751 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,882,344 persons recovered and 48,469 died from COVID-19.

In total, 9,882,447 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

425 cases in Kyiv city,

148 cases in Odeska,

44 cases in Vinnytska,

74 cases in Chernivetska,

118 cases in Lvivska,

73 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

58 cases in Zakarpatska,

229 cases in Kyivska,

259 cases in Kharkivska,

168 cases in Mykolayvska,

220 cases in Dnipropertovska,

265 cases in Zaporizhska,

425 cases in Rivnenska,

275 cases in Poltavska,

103 cases in Khmelnytska,

180 cases in Cherkaska,

65 cases in Ternopilska,

30 cases in Zhytomyrska,

135 cases in Volynska,

428 cases in Donetska,

111 cases in Luhanska,

113 cases in Sumska,

40 cases in Kirovogradska,

63 cases in Chernigivska,

28 cases in Khersonska.

