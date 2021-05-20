Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 444

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









2,170,398 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of May 20, 2021.

5,165 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 324 children and 109 medical workers.

69,732 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 7% of cases.

1,884 persons hospitalised (37% of total cases revealed), 202 persons died and 16,732 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,916,194 persons recovered and 48,899 died from COVID-19.

In total, 9,943,891 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

