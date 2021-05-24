Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 448

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









2,183,855 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of May 24, 2021.

1,334 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 86 children and 21 medical workers.

69,732 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 7% of cases.

1,019 persons hospitalised (76% of total cases revealed), 68 persons died and 6,999 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,957,560 persons recovered and 49,436 died from COVID-19.

In total, 10,022,457 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

