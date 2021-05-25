Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 449

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









2,183,855 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of May 25, 2021.

2,608 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 129 children and 76 medical workers.

52,279 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 5% of cases.

854 persons hospitalised (76% of total cases revealed), 249 persons died and 17,504 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,975,064 persons recovered and 49,685 died from COVID-19.

In total, 10,045,897 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

