Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 451

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









2,193,367 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of May 27, 2021.

3,509 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 193 children and 82 medical workers.

67,564 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 5% of cases.

1,402 persons hospitalised (40% of total cases revealed), 183 persons died and 16,867 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,006,918 persons recovered and 50,067 died from COVID-19.

In total, 110,105,901 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

EMPR

