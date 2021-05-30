Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 454

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









2,201,472 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of May 30, 2021.

1,703 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 85 children and 10 medical workers.

32,490 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 5% of cases.

1,330 persons hospitalised (78% of total cases revealed), 84 persons died and 5,733 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,036,148 persons recovered and 50,472 died from COVID-19.

In total, 10,171,955 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

