Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 457

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









2,206,836 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of June 2, 2021.

2,205 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 104 children and 85 medical workers.

64,876 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 3% of cases.

1,262 persons hospitalised (57% of total cases revealed), 158 persons died and 9,405 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,062,572 persons recovered and 50,857 died from COVID-19.

In total, 10,235,181 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

