Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 459

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









2,211,683 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of June 4, 2021.

2,266 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 82 children and 20 medical workers.

61,321 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 4% of cases.

963 persons hospitalised (43% of total cases revealed), 95 persons died and 8,291 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,080,382 persons recovered and 51,054 died from COVID-19.

In total, 10,290,345 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

