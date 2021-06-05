Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 460

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.

2,213,580 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of June 5, 2021.

1,897 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 91 children and 65 medical workers.

60,421 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 3% of cases.

1,065 persons hospitalised (56% of total cases revealed), 86 persons died and 8,330 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,088,712 persons recovered and 51,140 died from COVID-19.

In total, 10,319,406 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

