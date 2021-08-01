Home NEWS UKRAINE Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 524

Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 524

, 0

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.




2,259,451 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of August 8, 2021. 

300 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 20 children and 2 medical workers. 

16,720 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 1,8% of cases.

400 persons hospitalised, 5 persons died and 281 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,191,202 persons recovered and 53,100 died from COVID-19.

In total, 11,537,474 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic. 

