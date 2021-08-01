Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 526

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered.









2,261,354 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of August 11, 2021.

1,122 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 54 children and 31 medical workers.

53,200 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 2,1% of cases.

648 persons hospitalised, 25 persons died and 1,160 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,193,752 persons recovered and 53,149 died from COVID-19.

In total, 111,582,812 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

EMPR

