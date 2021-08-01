Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 527

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered.









2,262,601 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of August 12, 2021.

1,247 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 77 children and 41 medical workers.

48,141 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 2,1% of cases.

588 persons hospitalised, 24 persons died and 1,039 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,194,791 persons recovered and 53,173 died from COVID-19.

In total, 11,604,861 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

EMPR

Tags: