Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 552

2,298,307 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of September 6, 2021.

773 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 62 children and 0 medical workers.

23,015 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 3% of cases.

635 persons hospitalised, 18 persons died and 457 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,213,177 persons recovered and 54,001 died from COVID-19.

In total, 12,108,589 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

