Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 554

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered.









2,303,276 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of September 8, 2021.

2772 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 254 children and 46 medical workers.

67,391 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 4% of cases.

1,017 persons hospitalised, 60 persons died and 1,411 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,216,017 persons recovered and 54,114 died from COVID-19.

In total, 12,160,175 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

EMPR

