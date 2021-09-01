Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 554

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered.
2,303,276 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of September 8, 2021.
2772 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 254 children and 46 medical workers.
67,391 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 4% of cases.
1,017 persons hospitalised, 60 persons died and 1,411 persons recovered for the last day.
For the whole period of pandemic 2,216,017 persons recovered and 54,114 died from COVID-19.
In total, 12,160,175 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.COVID covid-19 Ukraine