Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 555

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered.

2,306,939 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of September 9, 2021.

3,663 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 342 children and 63 medical workers.

62,730 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 4% of cases.

981 persons hospitalised, 61 persons died and 1,546 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,217,563 persons recovered and 54,175 died from COVID-19.

In total, 12,188,070 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

EMPR

