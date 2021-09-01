Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 556

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered.









2,310,554 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of September 10, 2021.

3,615 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 348 children and 61 medical workers.

60,981 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 6% of cases.

1,056 persons hospitalised, 76 persons died and 1,310 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,218,873 persons recovered and 54,251 died from COVID-19.

In total, 12,covid217,031 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

