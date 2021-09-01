Home NEWS UKRAINE Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 559

Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 559

, 0

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered.




2,317,824 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of September 13, 2021. 

2,105 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 149 children and 23 medical workers. 

21,474 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 10% of cases.

833 persons hospitalised, 18 persons died and 758 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,221,868 persons recovered and 54,360 died from COVID-19.

In total, 12,279,748 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic. 

EMPR

Related Articles




LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Russian government is connected to MH-17 downing

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/news/”><strong>LATEST NEWS</strong></a></span></strong></p>

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/opinion/”><strong>TOP STORIES</strong></a></span></strong></p>

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/video/”><strong>RECENT VIDEO</strong></a></span></strong></p>


<span style=”color: #111111;”><a href=”https://empr.media/video/war-in-ukraine/how-russia-promotes-its-hate-propaganda-on-youtube/”>How Russia promotes its hate propaganda on YouTube</strong></a></span></p>

ABOUT EMPR

EMPR [an abrivation of Euromaidan PR] is the #1 Independent Citizen Media about Ukraine

FUNDRAISING

NEWS

UKRAINE

OCCUPIED CRIMEA

CONFLICT ZONE

WORLD PRESS ABOUT UKRAINE

POLITICS

BUSINESS

OPINION

INTERVIEWS

ANALYTICS

INVESTIGATIONS

VIDEOS

MAIDAN UKRAINE

CRIMEA ANNEXED

WAR IN UKRAINE

INTERVIEW

DISCOVER UKRAINE

CULTURE

HISTORY

ART

MOVIE

MUSIC

VISIT UKRAINE

TRAVEL

EVENTS

SUPPORT

PROJECTS

EMPR


Copyright ©2014-2021 EMPR

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?