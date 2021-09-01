Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 559

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered.









2,317,824 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of September 13, 2021.

2,105 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 149 children and 23 medical workers.

21,474 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 10% of cases.

833 persons hospitalised, 18 persons died and 758 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,221,868 persons recovered and 54,360 died from COVID-19.

In total, 12,279,748 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

EMPR